Danish King's Historic Visit to Greenland amid US Interest

King Frederik X of Denmark is set to visit Greenland next week as political dynamics surrounding the island intensify. The Danish royal will meet with Greenland's new Prime Minister and government officials, amidst growing US interest in the mineral-rich and strategically positioned territory.

The upcoming visit occurs shortly after US Vice President JD Vance accused Denmark of inadequate investment in Greenland. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump expressed intentions to control the Arctic island for US security, sparking controversy, particularly since Denmark remains a NATO ally.

While in Greenland, King Frederik X will head to Nuuk and Station Nord, a key military and research station. This trip emphasizes the delicate balance of sovereignty as Greenland navigates prospects of increased independence aligned with new political coalitions formed in response to Trump's ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)