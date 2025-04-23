Nation Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Massacre

A nationwide wave of protests emerged on Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam massacre, with political and social groups uniting against acts they claim violate Islamic teachings. Demonstrations condemned the attack, prompting calls for unity against terrorism and its supporters.

In major cities, citizens of diverse affiliations took to candlelight vigils and marches, demanding justice for the victims. Slogans against Pakistan resonated, as effigies and flags were burned symbolically to express the nation's anger.

The societal outcry was felt from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi and beyond, uniting many ideological factions. Various political leaders and communities called for stern action against the perpetrators while reinforcing their commitment to peace and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)