Nation Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Massacre
Protests erupted across India following the Pahalgam massacre, uniting political parties and social organizations in condemnation of the attack. Demonstrations and candlelight vigils took place in various states as citizens expressed solidarity with the victims and demanded action against the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
A nationwide wave of protests emerged on Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam massacre, with political and social groups uniting against acts they claim violate Islamic teachings. Demonstrations condemned the attack, prompting calls for unity against terrorism and its supporters.
In major cities, citizens of diverse affiliations took to candlelight vigils and marches, demanding justice for the victims. Slogans against Pakistan resonated, as effigies and flags were burned symbolically to express the nation's anger.
The societal outcry was felt from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi and beyond, uniting many ideological factions. Various political leaders and communities called for stern action against the perpetrators while reinforcing their commitment to peace and humanity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Upheld: High Court Confirms Death Penalty for 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blast Convicts
Unrest in Imphal: Protesters Demand Justice for Attack on Orphanage
Justice Sanjeev Kumar Steps In as Interim Chief Justice
Father of 26/11 Victim Demands Justice as Rana Awaits Extradition
Justice Sanjeev Kumar Appointed Acting Chief Justice of J&K High Court