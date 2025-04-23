Left Menu

Nation Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Massacre

Protests erupted across India following the Pahalgam massacre, uniting political parties and social organizations in condemnation of the attack. Demonstrations and candlelight vigils took place in various states as citizens expressed solidarity with the victims and demanded action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:50 IST
Nation Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Massacre
  • Country:
  • India

A nationwide wave of protests emerged on Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam massacre, with political and social groups uniting against acts they claim violate Islamic teachings. Demonstrations condemned the attack, prompting calls for unity against terrorism and its supporters.

In major cities, citizens of diverse affiliations took to candlelight vigils and marches, demanding justice for the victims. Slogans against Pakistan resonated, as effigies and flags were burned symbolically to express the nation's anger.

The societal outcry was felt from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi and beyond, uniting many ideological factions. Various political leaders and communities called for stern action against the perpetrators while reinforcing their commitment to peace and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025