Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Family Trip Turned Nightmare

In a tragic incident, terrorists targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claiming 26 lives, including that of Sushil Nathaniel from Indore. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav voiced his condolences to the grieving Nathaniel family, who are now urging for justice.

During the attack, Nathaniel was asked by the terrorists to recite the Kalma, a declaration of faith in Islam, before being killed. His daughter was injured in the attack, while his wife and son escaped unscathed. The tragedy unfolded during what was meant to be a joyful family trip.

The chief minister assured that the Narendra Modi government will avenge this 'cowardly' terrorist act. Nathaniel's relatives are demanding the strictest punishment for those responsible, as the state mourns the loss of innocent lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)