Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Family Trip Turned Nightmare

Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, mourned the loss of Sushil Nathaniel, who was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam after being asked to recite the Kalma. The attack claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists. Nathaniel's family, grieving and seeking justice, called for severe action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, terrorists targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claiming 26 lives, including that of Sushil Nathaniel from Indore. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav voiced his condolences to the grieving Nathaniel family, who are now urging for justice.

During the attack, Nathaniel was asked by the terrorists to recite the Kalma, a declaration of faith in Islam, before being killed. His daughter was injured in the attack, while his wife and son escaped unscathed. The tragedy unfolded during what was meant to be a joyful family trip.

The chief minister assured that the Narendra Modi government will avenge this 'cowardly' terrorist act. Nathaniel's relatives are demanding the strictest punishment for those responsible, as the state mourns the loss of innocent lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

