Ukraine’s Diplomatic Push: Ending Russia's Conflict
Ukraine remains steadfast in its collaboration with the U.S. to end the ongoing three-year conflict with Russia. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's commitment following discussions with U.S. and European delegates, even as President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Ukraine continues to show a strong resolve in ending Russia's long-standing conflict. After talks with U.S. and European representatives, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated the nation's commitment to working closely with the United States to put an end to the three-year war.
In a statement made on X, Sybiha emphasized, "Ukraine wants the war to end more than anyone else in the world. We are committed to working together to achieve this goal." His comments came on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump renewing criticisms of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The diplomatic efforts underscore Ukraine's steadfast determination to achieve peace and highlight the ongoing international dialogues aimed at resolving the conflict that has affected the region for years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Territorial Conflict Claims Third Leopard in Katarniaghat
China's Concern Over Nationals in Ukraine Conflict
China Blocks Tariff Talk Amid U.S. Trade Conflict
Captured Chinese Fighters in Ukraine: A New Twist in the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict
Tensions Escalate: Deadly Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict