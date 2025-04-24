India Tightens Grip: Diplomatic Downgrade with Pakistan Amid Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

In a stern response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Pakistan, marking a significant escalation in bilateral tensions. Key measures include the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.

The carnage, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, has led Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to commit to a 'strong response' in the near future. The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to finalize India's approach to this incident.

The Indian government has accused a shadow group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba of orchestrating the attack, pledging to pursue justice for those responsible. Nationwide protests decrying the attack show the resolute stance of India against acts of terrorism on its soil.

