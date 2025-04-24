Trump Orders Universities to Disclose Foreign Funding

In a move targeting higher education institutions, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to enforce the disclosure of large foreign gifts received by universities. This action seeks to ensure transparency and compliance with existing laws.

Additionally, the President signed a second executive order revamping the accreditation system. The aim is to shift focus towards academic merit and tangible results, deviating from what Trump described as 'woke ideology.' According to White House aide Will Scharf, these changes are critical to refocusing educational values.

The orders reflect the administration's intent to realign educational priorities and tighten oversight on foreign influence in academic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)