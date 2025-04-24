Trump Orders Universities to Disclose Foreign Funding
President Donald Trump has signed executive orders aimed at universities, mandating them to disclose large foreign donations and altering the accreditation process to emphasize merit and results over perceived ideological biases.
In a move targeting higher education institutions, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to enforce the disclosure of large foreign gifts received by universities. This action seeks to ensure transparency and compliance with existing laws.
Additionally, the President signed a second executive order revamping the accreditation system. The aim is to shift focus towards academic merit and tangible results, deviating from what Trump described as 'woke ideology.' According to White House aide Will Scharf, these changes are critical to refocusing educational values.
The orders reflect the administration's intent to realign educational priorities and tighten oversight on foreign influence in academic institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uncovering Nalanda: A Call for Revitalizing India's Ancient Educational Heritage
UNESCO, Rwanda Strengthen Educational Role of Genocide Memorial Sites
Empowering Education: GITAM Hosts Workshop on AICTE Scholarships
Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' Revolutionizes Education Infrastructure
West Bengal's Education Struggle: Navigating Legal and Humanitarian Challenges