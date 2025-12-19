U.S. Encourages Peace Talks for Lebanese Stability

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday expressed optimism about the ongoing discussions between Lebanese authorities and Israel. He stated that the United States hoped these talks would result in a strong Lebanese government and facilitate the disarmament of the Hezbollah militant group.

Rubio, addressing a press conference, highlighted the significance of these talks. He expressed hope that they would create clear outlines and a pathway forward to prevent further conflict in the region.

The Secretary of State's comments come at a critical time as efforts continue to stabilize Lebanon and ensure long-term peace in the Middle East.

