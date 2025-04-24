Zero Tolerance: India Stands Strong Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has labeled the Pahalgam terror attack as a 'grotesque' incident, affirming that both terrorists and their enablers will face the consequences of the central government's zero-tolerance approach. He assured citizens that 'terrorism is breathing its last' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

After meeting the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the attack, Adityanath condemned the deliberate targeting of individuals based on religion as intolerable, emphasizing that such acts have no place in India. The attack, which took place near Pahalgam in Kashmir, resulted in 26 deaths, mostly tourists.

Adityanath highlighted the Centre's decisive actions, including measures discussed at the CCS meeting chaired by PM Modi and a visit to the region by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He reiterated the government's commitment to a 'zero tolerance' stance, stating that the 'double engine' governance would deliver an appropriate response.

