Pahalgam Tragedy Stirs Political and Global Response

The recent Pahalgam terror attack has prompted a flurry of reactions both nationally and internationally. The Indian Centre is organizing an all-party meeting for consensus while international voices, from the UK to the US, join in condemning the attack. The incident has affected civilians and officials alike, causing widespread grief.

Updated: 24-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:05 IST
The Pahalgam terror attack has unleashed a wave of political activity and global condemnation. The Indian government has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation and gather diverse political inputs. Prime Minister Modi is expected to take the lead in fostering a united front among political entities.

On the international front, officials from the UK and US have voiced strong condemnation. The UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, Lisa Nandy, observed a moment of silence for the victims. Similarly, US lawmakers have reiterated their stance against terrorism, emphasizing solidarity with India.

The human toll is stark, with civilians and security personnel suffering in the aftermath. The tragic loss of life during the attack has underscored the need for continued vigilance and collaborative efforts to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

