Pahalgam Tragedy Stirs Political and Global Response

The Pahalgam terror attack has unleashed a wave of political activity and global condemnation. The Indian government has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation and gather diverse political inputs. Prime Minister Modi is expected to take the lead in fostering a united front among political entities.

On the international front, officials from the UK and US have voiced strong condemnation. The UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, Lisa Nandy, observed a moment of silence for the victims. Similarly, US lawmakers have reiterated their stance against terrorism, emphasizing solidarity with India.

The human toll is stark, with civilians and security personnel suffering in the aftermath. The tragic loss of life during the attack has underscored the need for continued vigilance and collaborative efforts to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)