Swift Evacuation Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Jammu & Kashmir

The first group of 65 tourists from Maharashtra, stranded in Jammu and Kashmir after a terror attack, was successfully evacuated to Mumbai. The efforts, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena, aim to ensure the safe return of all affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:29 IST
A coordinated evacuation effort led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, successfully brought home the first group of 65 Maharashtrian tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir. The move follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that heightened fears among travelers.

State officials, including minister Girish Mahajan, are actively working on logistical arrangements to facilitate the return of nearly 370 more tourists from the region. Airlines such as IndiGo and Air India have scheduled additional flights, while the state covers the cost for those needing an urgent departure.

Despite connectivity and cost challenges, the government is liaising with both airlines and railway authorities to ensure a smooth transition home for all affected individuals. Confidence is high among authorities that the situation will stabilize shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

