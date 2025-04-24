Tragedy in Pahalgam: Kanpur Businessman Honored After Terror Attack
Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. His cremation, with full state honors, was attended by prominent political figures who offered condolences. The attack, targeting Hindu civilians, has sparked widespread mourning and political attention.
Shubham Dwivedi, a businessman from Kanpur, was cremated with state honors after falling victim to a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. The incident has drawn widespread political attention and sorrow, with Uttar Pradesh ministers and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paying respects.
Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister expressed condolences and assured support to Dwivedi's bereaved family. The attack, which targeted Hindu tourists, has ignited significant outrage and mourning across the community.
Dwivedi's widow, Ashanya, recounted the horror of the attack and its religiously motivated brutality. The tragic event has left a deep impact, with thousands attending the last rites to honor the deceased and demand action against such attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
