China Denies US Deal Talks on Tariffs Amidst Rising Tensions

Tensions between China and the United States escalated as China denied any ongoing talks aimed at negotiating tariffs, emphasizing a lack of factual basis for such claims. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed reports suggesting that the two countries are on the verge of a deal.

The Chinese stance, articulated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, underscores that any dialogue must rest on principles of equality and mutual respect. Meanwhile, China's Commerce Ministry echoed these sentiments, reiterating the baseless nature of reports about US-China tariff talks.

In contrast, signals from Washington indicate a potential shift. US officials, including President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, acknowledge the unsustainability of the current tariff war, hinting at possible de-escalation. However, China's response remains firm: any resolution must involve the complete abolition of unilateral tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)