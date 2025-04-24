Left Menu

Mass Demonstration Demands Action Against Pahalgam Attack

Over 500 people protested near Pakistan High Commission against the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, mostly tourists. Demonstrators called for action against Pakistan, which they accused of supporting terrorism. The BJP and other groups participated, demanding safety measures for Amarnath pilgrims amidst heightened police security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:45 IST
Mass Demonstration Demands Action Against Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a large-scale demonstration, over 500 individuals gathered near the Pakistan High Commission to protest the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists.

Amidst placard wielding and slogans, protestors accused Pakistan of fostering terrorism and demanded immediate retaliatory actions. The BJP and the Anti-Terror Action Forum were notably active participants in the protest.

Security was tightened around 500 meters from the commission with barricades set by the Delhi Police to prevent escalation. Multiple groups urged India's government to ensure safety for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage, as panic over the attack spread among devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025