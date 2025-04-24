Mass Demonstration Demands Action Against Pahalgam Attack
Over 500 people protested near Pakistan High Commission against the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, mostly tourists. Demonstrators called for action against Pakistan, which they accused of supporting terrorism. The BJP and other groups participated, demanding safety measures for Amarnath pilgrims amidst heightened police security.
- Country:
- India
In a large-scale demonstration, over 500 individuals gathered near the Pakistan High Commission to protest the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists.
Amidst placard wielding and slogans, protestors accused Pakistan of fostering terrorism and demanded immediate retaliatory actions. The BJP and the Anti-Terror Action Forum were notably active participants in the protest.
Security was tightened around 500 meters from the commission with barricades set by the Delhi Police to prevent escalation. Multiple groups urged India's government to ensure safety for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage, as panic over the attack spread among devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
