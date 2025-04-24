Left Menu

China Urges Removal of U.S. Tariffs Amid Trade Negotiation Rumors

China demanded the elimination of unilateral U.S. tariffs, despite claims of ongoing trade discussions. U.S. tariffs, which President Trump calls 'reciprocal,' aim to address trade imbalances. China denied any negotiations with the U.S., urging attention to global perspectives. U.S. tariff reductions may be considered, pending talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid swirling rumors of potential trade negotiations, China officially called for the U.S. to lift unilateral tariffs, marking a significant stance in the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on possible deals, China has denied any such discussions have taken place.

President Trump, who views the tariffs as tools to correct perceived unfair trade imbalances, hinted at reducing levies on Chinese goods. Currently, the tariffs stand at 145%, with proposals to lower them to between 50% and 65%, pending further negotiations with Beijing. This move follows a Reuters report citing insider sources familiar with the matter.

China emphasized the need for the U.S. to heed the 'rational voices' of international stakeholders and domestic perspectives. Meanwhile, China's central bank Governor reaffirmed China's support for free trade and multilateral trading systems at a recent G20 meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

