Remembering the 'Slum Pope': A Humble Guardian of Buenos Aires

In the heart of Buenos Aires' impoverished Zabaleta district, the streets echo with memories of Pope Francis. Residents recall his presence as a young priest who frequently visited, cooked, and shared meals with locals. This local parish now pays tribute to his immense legacy following his recent passing.

María Ayala, a retiree who worked alongside Francis, expressed deep sorrow over his death at 88. Known for defending the poor and modernizing the Church, Francis left a profound impact on those who, like Ayala, remember his humble deeds amidst Buenos Aires' narrow alleyways.

Renowned as the 'slum pope,' Francis was celebrated for his simple lifestyle and dedication to marginalized communities. As Buenos Aires prepares for his funeral, his legacy as a compassionate and accessible church leader is celebrated across the city.

