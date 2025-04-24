Left Menu

Remembering the 'Slum Pope': A Humble Guardian of Buenos Aires

The Zabaleta district of Buenos Aires mourns the passing of Pope Francis, known for his work with the poor. Residents recall his humble lifestyle and sincere interactions, as he often visited local shanty towns, earning affection as the 'slum pope'. A legacy of compassion remains in his wake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:34 IST
Remembering the 'Slum Pope': A Humble Guardian of Buenos Aires
Pope Francis

In the heart of Buenos Aires' impoverished Zabaleta district, the streets echo with memories of Pope Francis. Residents recall his presence as a young priest who frequently visited, cooked, and shared meals with locals. This local parish now pays tribute to his immense legacy following his recent passing.

María Ayala, a retiree who worked alongside Francis, expressed deep sorrow over his death at 88. Known for defending the poor and modernizing the Church, Francis left a profound impact on those who, like Ayala, remember his humble deeds amidst Buenos Aires' narrow alleyways.

Renowned as the 'slum pope,' Francis was celebrated for his simple lifestyle and dedication to marginalized communities. As Buenos Aires prepares for his funeral, his legacy as a compassionate and accessible church leader is celebrated across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

