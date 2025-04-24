Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly Over Pahalgam Attack: BJP and NCP Clash

Shehzad Poonawalla of BJP criticizes NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, suggesting alignment with Pakistan Islamic Jihad. Deshmukh defended his cautious stance, urging investigation for clarity. The attack left 26 dead, and questions on security lapses are raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:48 IST
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla heavily criticized National Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh on Thursday for his comments regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. Poonawalla suggested Deshmukh's remarks indicated support for 'Pakistan Islamic Jihad.'

Deshmukh, in a statement earlier, expressed doubt over the terrorists' motives, suggesting there was no verified information suggesting victims were targeted for being Hindu, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the true nature of the attack.

The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam resulted in 26 deaths, drawing attention to security lapses. Deshmukh highlighted the proximity of the attack to the Indian border as an intelligence failure, calling for corrective actions. He condemned the attack and applauded government measures in response.

