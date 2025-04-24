Left Menu

Bipartisan Unity in Bihar: Leaders Stand Behind PM Modi's Anti-Terrorism Pledge

In the wake of a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar leaders from BJP and JDU rally behind PM Modi's hardline stance against terrorism. Modi's decisive actions, including halting ties with Pakistan and suspending the Indus Water Treaty, demonstrate India's resolve to combat terrorism and ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:47 IST
L-R - Nitin Naveen (Law Minister, Bihar), Sharvan kumar (JDU Minister), Sanjay Saraogi (BJP Minister),Madan Sahni (JDU Minister) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a rare demonstration of bipartisan support, political leaders from Bihar's BJP and JDU have rallied together to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm stand against terrorism in the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Addressing a National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhubani, they echoed Modi's call for justice and national pride.

Bihar Law Minister Nitin Naveen (BJP) commended PM Modi's unyielding message, stating, "The Prime Minister has given a clear message—India will never accept terrorism. This is a battle for justice and national pride." His sentiment was mirrored by JDU Minister Sharvan Kumar, who emphasized the importance of eradicating terrorism for India's security and global peace.

BJP Leader Sanjay Saraogi praised Modi's actions, noting his swift return from Saudi Arabia and immediate diplomatic measures, including cutting ties with Pakistan, closing the Attari border, and suspending the Indus Water Treaty. JDU Minister Madan Sahni lauded Modi's "historic" address, reaffirming trust in his leadership to dismantle terror networks.

During his Madhubani address, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to the Pahalgam victims and vowed an unrelenting pursuit of the perpetrators. "We will identify, track, and punish every terrorist," he declared. Modi thanked global leaders for their solidarity and observed a moment of silence for the victims, as security efforts intensify to capture those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

