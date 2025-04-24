Unity in Crisis: All-Party Consensus Post-Pahalgam Attack
The government briefed political leaders about the Pahalgam attack at an all-party meeting. Attended by senior ministers and opposition leaders, the meeting aimed at fostering national unity. India announced several retaliatory measures against Pakistan, including diplomatic downgrades and water treaty suspension, following the deadly attack attributed to terrorists.
In a show of national unity, the government convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
Senior leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, briefed political figures on the developments, amid demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence.
India has announced strong retaliatory measures against Pakistan, following the attack that claimed 26 lives, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty.
