Unity in Crisis: All-Party Consensus Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a show of national unity, the government convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Senior leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, briefed political figures on the developments, amid demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence.

India has announced strong retaliatory measures against Pakistan, following the attack that claimed 26 lives, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)