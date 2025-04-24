Left Menu

Terrorism's Stark Reminder: Pahalgam Tragedy and Its Religious Overtones

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sarasvati, a prominent religious leader, declared that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam exposes the existence of religious motives in terrorism. Highlighting the tragedy where 26 were killed, he criticized political assurances and called for accountability regarding the region's security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:54 IST
Terrorism's Stark Reminder: Pahalgam Tragedy and Its Religious Overtones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sarasvati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth, has made headlines with his bold statement on the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. On Thursday, he asserted that the tragedy, in which 26 people, predominantly tourists, were killed, underscores that 'terrorism has a religion.'

Speaking to PTI Videos, Swami Avimukteshwaranand described the massacre as a significant challenge to India and the world. He emphasized that the attack was not a mere incident but an intentional affront to the nation, challenging the country's Hindu majority and the world at large.

He further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous assertions that initiatives like demonetisation and the abrogation of Article 370 would curb terrorism. Swami Avimukteshwaranand questioned who should be held accountable for the failures in preventing such incidents, urging a serious reconsideration of current strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025