Terrorism's Stark Reminder: Pahalgam Tragedy and Its Religious Overtones

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sarasvati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth, has made headlines with his bold statement on the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. On Thursday, he asserted that the tragedy, in which 26 people, predominantly tourists, were killed, underscores that 'terrorism has a religion.'

Speaking to PTI Videos, Swami Avimukteshwaranand described the massacre as a significant challenge to India and the world. He emphasized that the attack was not a mere incident but an intentional affront to the nation, challenging the country's Hindu majority and the world at large.

He further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous assertions that initiatives like demonetisation and the abrogation of Article 370 would curb terrorism. Swami Avimukteshwaranand questioned who should be held accountable for the failures in preventing such incidents, urging a serious reconsideration of current strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)