Nation Stands United with PM Modi After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh affirmed nationwide solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assuring the nation of a calculated and timely response. Singh reiterated the public's confidence in PM Modi's leadership during these testing times.

Speaking at a National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhubani, Bihar, Singh acknowledged the Prime Minister's commitment to attending despite the distressing events. He drew parallels to the Pulwama incident, underlining consistent national support for robust actions against terrorism.

Singh highlighted significant progress made in empowering rural local self-governments, noting a seven-fold grant increase from the Finance Commission over the past decade, symbolizing substantial advancements since the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

