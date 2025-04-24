Left Menu

Nation Stands United with PM Modi After Pahalgam Attack

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh expresses national support for PM Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing trust in his leadership to deliver an apt response. At a Panchayati Raj Day event, he highlights a significant increase in financial grants to panchayats over the past decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani(Bihar) | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:05 IST
Nation Stands United with PM Modi After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh affirmed nationwide solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assuring the nation of a calculated and timely response. Singh reiterated the public's confidence in PM Modi's leadership during these testing times.

Speaking at a National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhubani, Bihar, Singh acknowledged the Prime Minister's commitment to attending despite the distressing events. He drew parallels to the Pulwama incident, underlining consistent national support for robust actions against terrorism.

Singh highlighted significant progress made in empowering rural local self-governments, noting a seven-fold grant increase from the Finance Commission over the past decade, symbolizing substantial advancements since the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025