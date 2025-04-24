Left Menu

Dollar Decline Amid U.S.-China Trade Stalemate

The dollar retreated as investor optimism faded regarding U.S.-China trade discussions. While initial hope followed Trump's softened stance, lack of progress led to renewed losses in the dollar. The yen and Swiss franc rose, while Bitcoin also dropped, reflecting ongoing volatility in the markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:23 IST
Dollar Decline Amid U.S.-China Trade Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar experienced a significant pullback on Thursday as investor optimism regarding the U.S.-China trade situation dwindled once again. Initial positive sentiment arose midweek after President Trump appeared to ease tensions by stepping back from threats against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and softening his stance towards China.

However, that optimism was short-lived. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that while the current trade embargo was unsustainable, the U.S. was not yet ready to reduce its steep tariffs on Chinese imports, which exceed 100%. China's Foreign Ministry stated that there were no new trade negotiations and called for the U.S. to lift its unilateral tariff measures.

With no clear progress, the yen rose, pushing the dollar down by 0.71%. Other currencies like the Swiss franc also gained strength against the dollar. Market expert David Morrison highlighted a 'two to tango' situation, where both nations are hesitant to make the first move. Despite minor rallies, the dollar is on track for one of its worst yearly starts in history, according to LSEG data. Meanwhile, correlated assets like Bitcoin followed suit, dropping 0.84%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025