Statewide Bandh Erupts in Protest Against Kashmir Attack
Several cities in the state observed a bandh to protest a terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir. Organized by local Veopar Mandals, markets closed as protesters demanded strong action against Pakistan. Demonstrators, including MLAs, rallied in multiple locations, appealing for severe punishment for those involved in the Pahalgam incident.
In response to a recent terrorist attack in south Kashmir, a two-hour bandh was observed across multiple cities on Thursday. The shutdown, held in solidarity with the victims, aimed to protest the incident in Pahalgam where 26 tourists were killed.
In Shimla, the Veopar Mandal coordinated market closures from 11 am to 1 pm. Protesters in Hamirpur took to the streets, burning an effigy of Pakistan at Gandhi Chowk. Leading the demonstration were MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Ashish Sharma, alongside former MLA Rajendra Rana.
A memorandum urging the Indian President for punitive measures against the perpetrators was submitted via the District Commissioner. Protests extended to Bilaspur, Chamba, Kullu, and other areas, reflecting a peaceful bandh observed under the monitoring of Pankaj Bharatiya from the Vishva Hindu Parishad.
