Left Menu

Statewide Bandh Erupts in Protest Against Kashmir Attack

Several cities in the state observed a bandh to protest a terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir. Organized by local Veopar Mandals, markets closed as protesters demanded strong action against Pakistan. Demonstrators, including MLAs, rallied in multiple locations, appealing for severe punishment for those involved in the Pahalgam incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:24 IST
Statewide Bandh Erupts in Protest Against Kashmir Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a recent terrorist attack in south Kashmir, a two-hour bandh was observed across multiple cities on Thursday. The shutdown, held in solidarity with the victims, aimed to protest the incident in Pahalgam where 26 tourists were killed.

In Shimla, the Veopar Mandal coordinated market closures from 11 am to 1 pm. Protesters in Hamirpur took to the streets, burning an effigy of Pakistan at Gandhi Chowk. Leading the demonstration were MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Ashish Sharma, alongside former MLA Rajendra Rana.

A memorandum urging the Indian President for punitive measures against the perpetrators was submitted via the District Commissioner. Protests extended to Bilaspur, Chamba, Kullu, and other areas, reflecting a peaceful bandh observed under the monitoring of Pankaj Bharatiya from the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025