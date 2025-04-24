India Unites Against Pahalgam Attack: Unified Stance and Strong Responses

In a poignant all-party meeting, political leaders from across the spectrum came together to condemn the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost. The attack, considered one of the deadliest since 2019, sparked widespread anger and a call for decisive government action.

Prominent figures, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, voiced their support for any government measures needed to address the security lapses and hold accountable those responsible. Leaders emphasized the necessity of a strong response, urging the destruction of terrorist camps and scrutiny of Pakistani involvement.

In a decisive move, the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and curtailing diplomatic ties with Pakistan. These actions reflect India's firm stance against ongoing cross-border terrorism and its commitment to protecting national security interests.

