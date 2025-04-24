Left Menu

India Unites Against Pahalgam Attack: Unified Stance and Strong Responses

Rahul Gandhi, along with various party leaders, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, pledging full support to the government. An all-party meeting called for accountability over security lapses and endorsed strong measures against Pakistan. India has suspended several treaties and visa services in response, signaling a robust stance on cross-border terrorism.

In a poignant all-party meeting, political leaders from across the spectrum came together to condemn the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost. The attack, considered one of the deadliest since 2019, sparked widespread anger and a call for decisive government action.

Prominent figures, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, voiced their support for any government measures needed to address the security lapses and hold accountable those responsible. Leaders emphasized the necessity of a strong response, urging the destruction of terrorist camps and scrutiny of Pakistani involvement.

In a decisive move, the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and curtailing diplomatic ties with Pakistan. These actions reflect India's firm stance against ongoing cross-border terrorism and its commitment to protecting national security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

