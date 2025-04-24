Left Menu

India Unites Against Terrorism: Zero-Tolerance Measures Intensify

In the wake of a devastating attack in Pahalgam, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reaffirms India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Political unity prevails, as major parties pledge support to the government. Stringent measures against Pakistan are set following the tragic incident, underscoring India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:55 IST
India Unites Against Terrorism: Zero-Tolerance Measures Intensify
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a deadly terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju convened an all-party meeting in New Delhi to stress national unity. Emphasizing the government's unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, Rijiju reported widespread political consensus, with leaders from all parties urging a united front against terrorist threats.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh outlined government decisions from the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting regarding stricter anti-terrorism measures. He expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and emphasized the government's commitment to stronger actions. Rijiju remarked on disrupted peace in Kashmir and highlighted universal concern from political parties, reinforcing a collective call to speak with one voice against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Bihar, reinforced India's tough stance on terrorism. Rijiju noted officials from the Intelligence Bureau and Home Ministry briefed attendees on preventive strategies. Political leaders, including JP Nadda and Rahul Gandhi, unanimously pledged solidarity in combating terrorism.

The attack left 25 Indians and one Nepali dead, marking a significant increase in violence since the 2019 Pulwama attack. In response, India has enacted strong countermeasures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and visa services, demonstrating serious repercussions for Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025