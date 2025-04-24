India Unites Against Terrorism: Zero-Tolerance Measures Intensify

Following a deadly terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju convened an all-party meeting in New Delhi to stress national unity. Emphasizing the government's unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, Rijiju reported widespread political consensus, with leaders from all parties urging a united front against terrorist threats.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh outlined government decisions from the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting regarding stricter anti-terrorism measures. He expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and emphasized the government's commitment to stronger actions. Rijiju remarked on disrupted peace in Kashmir and highlighted universal concern from political parties, reinforcing a collective call to speak with one voice against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Bihar, reinforced India's tough stance on terrorism. Rijiju noted officials from the Intelligence Bureau and Home Ministry briefed attendees on preventive strategies. Political leaders, including JP Nadda and Rahul Gandhi, unanimously pledged solidarity in combating terrorism.

The attack left 25 Indians and one Nepali dead, marking a significant increase in violence since the 2019 Pulwama attack. In response, India has enacted strong countermeasures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and visa services, demonstrating serious repercussions for Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism.

