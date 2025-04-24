Danish Kaneria Accuses Pakistan PM of Terror Links Amid Pahalgam Attack

Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria has publicly accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of harboring terrorists, implicating Pakistan in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

Kaneria, based in the UK, highlighted Sharif's silence on the attack as an indication of Pakistan's involvement. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Office expressed condolences over the tragedy, despite Sharif's lack of comment.

Kaneria praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive stance against terrorism, lauding his speech in English that signaled a strong international message. The Resistance Front, a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

