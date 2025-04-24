Danish Kaneria Accuses Pakistan PM of Terror Links Amid Pahalgam Attack
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria accuses Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of harboring terrorists following the Pahalgam attack in India. Kaneria criticizes Sharif's silence on the incident and praises Indian Prime Minister Modi for his strong response. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claims responsibility.
- Country:
- India
Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria has publicly accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of harboring terrorists, implicating Pakistan in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India, which resulted in 26 fatalities.
Kaneria, based in the UK, highlighted Sharif's silence on the attack as an indication of Pakistan's involvement. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Office expressed condolences over the tragedy, despite Sharif's lack of comment.
Kaneria praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive stance against terrorism, lauding his speech in English that signaled a strong international message. The Resistance Front, a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Waqf Law Promises Development and Accountability, Says Scindia
India and UK Forge Strong Investment Ties at High-Level Roundtable
Uncovering Nalanda: A Call for Revitalizing India's Ancient Educational Heritage
Jainism's Timeless Impact on India's Identity and Global Challenges
PM Modi Champions Preservation of Jain Heritage at Navkar Mahamantra Divas