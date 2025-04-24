Left Menu

Danish Kaneria Accuses Pakistan PM of Terror Links Amid Pahalgam Attack

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria accuses Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of harboring terrorists following the Pahalgam attack in India. Kaneria criticizes Sharif's silence on the incident and praises Indian Prime Minister Modi for his strong response. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claims responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:47 IST
Danish Kaneria Accuses Pakistan PM of Terror Links Amid Pahalgam Attack
  • Country:
  • India

Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria has publicly accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of harboring terrorists, implicating Pakistan in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

Kaneria, based in the UK, highlighted Sharif's silence on the attack as an indication of Pakistan's involvement. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Office expressed condolences over the tragedy, despite Sharif's lack of comment.

Kaneria praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive stance against terrorism, lauding his speech in English that signaled a strong international message. The Resistance Front, a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025