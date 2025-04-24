Left Menu

Canada's Election Tightens: Liberals and Conservatives Neck and Neck

As Canada approaches its upcoming election, the Liberals maintain a narrow lead over the Conservatives, though the gap is shrinking. Both parties have engaged in a competitive campaign, with key issues such as cost of living and relations with the US taking center stage.

Updated: 24-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:49 IST
Canada's political landscape is witnessing a closely fought battle as the Liberals, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, hold a slender lead over Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives. A fresh poll conducted by CTV News-Globe and Mail-Nanos reveals the Liberals at a 42.9% support rate, just edging the Conservatives at 39.3%.

While the Liberals could secure a fourth consecutive mandate, their hopes for a majority in the House of Commons are uncertain. Analysts note a wave of shifting voter priorities from crisis-based concerns to cost of living issues, potentially influenced by Poilievre's softened campaign rhetoric.

The upcoming election hangs in the balance, with both parties aiming to convince a keen electorate amid Canada's evolving political climate. Commentators emphasize the importance of distributing support effectively across constituencies, as gains in urban centers could determine victory.

