Justice in Pahalgam: A Call for Retribution

In a significant statement, Maharashtra NCP leader Rupali Thombre Patil insisted that true justice for the Pahalgam terror attack victims lies in executing the perpetrators in the same manner as their crimes. She made this assertion while speaking to news channels on Thursday.

Thombre Patil, who visited the site of the attack with her family just a day after it occurred, expressed her sentiments vividly. She narrated how a Kashmiri Muslim was shot dead by the terrorists after he pleaded for the safety of tourists, illustrating that terrorism recognizes no religious boundaries.

She criticized the absence of security forces in the heavily trafficked tourist zone and emphasized the unity shown by Kashmiri Muslims who took to the streets in protest following the attack.

