Justice in Pahalgam: A Call for Retribution

Maharashtra NCP leader Rupali Thombre Patil argues that justice for the Pahalgam attack victims requires executing the terrorists in the same brutal manner. Visiting the attack site, she highlighted a local Muslim's futile plea for mercy, underscoring that terrorism transcends religion and demands a strong response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:06 IST
  Country:
  India

In a significant statement, Maharashtra NCP leader Rupali Thombre Patil insisted that true justice for the Pahalgam terror attack victims lies in executing the perpetrators in the same manner as their crimes. She made this assertion while speaking to news channels on Thursday.

Thombre Patil, who visited the site of the attack with her family just a day after it occurred, expressed her sentiments vividly. She narrated how a Kashmiri Muslim was shot dead by the terrorists after he pleaded for the safety of tourists, illustrating that terrorism recognizes no religious boundaries.

She criticized the absence of security forces in the heavily trafficked tourist zone and emphasized the unity shown by Kashmiri Muslims who took to the streets in protest following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

