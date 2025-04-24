Trump Confirms Confidence in Putin's Compliance

In a surprising assertion, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Russian President Vladimir Putin would heed his request to cease military strikes on Ukraine. The declaration came after Trump had used his Truth Social platform to publicly urge the Russian leader earlier on Thursday to halt the attacks.

Walking into the White House accompanied by Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, Trump was asked by a reporter about the likelihood of Putin complying with his plea. Without hesitation, Trump answered affirmatively, saying, "I do," indicating his belief in the potential effectiveness of his diplomatic appeal.

This interaction underscores ongoing concerns about the conflict in Ukraine and the international efforts to curb further hostilities, as world leaders continue to seek diplomatic solutions amidst rising tensions.

