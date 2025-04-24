Trump Confirms Confidence in Putin's Compliance
Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would heed his call to stop strikes on Ukraine. Asked by a reporter, Trump affirmed his belief that Putin would listen to him, as he entered the White House with Norway's Prime Minister.
In a surprising assertion, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Russian President Vladimir Putin would heed his request to cease military strikes on Ukraine. The declaration came after Trump had used his Truth Social platform to publicly urge the Russian leader earlier on Thursday to halt the attacks.
Walking into the White House accompanied by Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, Trump was asked by a reporter about the likelihood of Putin complying with his plea. Without hesitation, Trump answered affirmatively, saying, "I do," indicating his belief in the potential effectiveness of his diplomatic appeal.
This interaction underscores ongoing concerns about the conflict in Ukraine and the international efforts to curb further hostilities, as world leaders continue to seek diplomatic solutions amidst rising tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Orders Trump White House to Restore AP Access Amid Naming Dispute
Judge Rules AP's White House Access Denial Unconstitutional
White House vs. The Press: The Gulf of America Debate
White House Battles AP Access Ruling
S&P 500 loses 5 per cent, more than half its prior historic gain, after White House clarifies US is tariffing China at 145 per cent, reports AP.