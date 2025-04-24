Left Menu

BJP MLA Challenges Police Over Alleged Arrest Threats

BJP MLA Pradeep Patel walked into a Madhya Pradesh police station, demanding to be arrested following threats allegedly made by the SHO. With a police investigation underway, Patel awaits clarification on the charges against him. The incident follows previous police questioning of a journalist.

Updated: 24-04-2025 23:31 IST
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, BJP MLA Pradeep Patel entered the Naigarhi police station in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, demanding his own arrest. The politician's actions were fueled by allegations that the police station house officer, Jagdish Thakur, had threatened to detain him.

According to the Mauganj Superintendent of Police, Dileep Kumar Soni, a sub-divisional police officer has been assigned to probe the MLA's accusation against the police officer. The outcome will determine the next steps in this unfolding drama.

Patel's surprising move follows an incident in which a journalist was questioned by the police, with Patel claiming he was next on the list. In response, he lodged an application with the SHO and refused to leave the station until the matter is resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

