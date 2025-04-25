Left Menu

U.S. and Switzerland Eye Tariff Negotiation Breakthrough

In a recent interview, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter revealed that the U.S. intends to pursue privileged tariff negotiations with Switzerland. After meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Keller-Sutter expressed satisfaction with the dialogue, which aims to establish a declaration of intent to begin formal negotiations.

In an interview with national broadcaster SRF, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter announced that the United States is seeking to engage in privileged tariff negotiations with Switzerland. Her statement followed a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington.

Keller-Sutter expressed her satisfaction with the discussions held so far and pointed out that the U.S. is planning to negotiate with a group of 15 countries, with Switzerland included. According to her, a declaration of intent is the next logical step to ensure the official commencement of talks.

The U.S. authorities have shown a clear interest in reaching a tariff resolution with Switzerland, according to the statements made by the Swiss President during her interview.

