U.S. and Switzerland Eye Tariff Negotiation Breakthrough
In a recent interview, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter revealed that the U.S. intends to pursue privileged tariff negotiations with Switzerland. After meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Keller-Sutter expressed satisfaction with the dialogue, which aims to establish a declaration of intent to begin formal negotiations.
Keller-Sutter expressed her satisfaction with the discussions held so far and pointed out that the U.S. is planning to negotiate with a group of 15 countries, with Switzerland included. According to her, a declaration of intent is the next logical step to ensure the official commencement of talks.
The U.S. authorities have shown a clear interest in reaching a tariff resolution with Switzerland, according to the statements made by the Swiss President during her interview.
