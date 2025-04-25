Left Menu

Unity Against Terror: VP Dhankhar's Call at University Conference

India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that terrorism is a global issue needing united action. Speaking at a Tamil Nadu university conference, he urged prioritization of national interests over personal ones and mourned lives lost in the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandlam | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:50 IST
Unity Against Terror: VP Dhankhar's Call at University Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a university conference in Tamil Nadu, India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, labeled terrorism a universal threat that demands collective human response. He urged the audience to transcend political and personal agendas for national unity.

Dhankhar highlighted India's identity as a peaceful nation, invoking the age-old principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which views the world as one family, further resonating across the globe.

The conference began with a moment of silence for victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating shared grief over the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025