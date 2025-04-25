Unity Against Terror: VP Dhankhar's Call at University Conference

At a university conference in Tamil Nadu, India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, labeled terrorism a universal threat that demands collective human response. He urged the audience to transcend political and personal agendas for national unity.

Dhankhar highlighted India's identity as a peaceful nation, invoking the age-old principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which views the world as one family, further resonating across the globe.

The conference began with a moment of silence for victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating shared grief over the tragic event.

