Unity Against Terror: VP Dhankhar's Call at University Conference
India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that terrorism is a global issue needing united action. Speaking at a Tamil Nadu university conference, he urged prioritization of national interests over personal ones and mourned lives lost in the Pahalgam attack.
At a university conference in Tamil Nadu, India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, labeled terrorism a universal threat that demands collective human response. He urged the audience to transcend political and personal agendas for national unity.
Dhankhar highlighted India's identity as a peaceful nation, invoking the age-old principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which views the world as one family, further resonating across the globe.
The conference began with a moment of silence for victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrating shared grief over the tragic event.
