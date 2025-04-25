Political Tug-of-War in Mizoram: BJP Claims Majority in LADC

The BJP's Mizoram unit has raised alarms over the alleged kidnapping of a council member, escalating tensions in the political landscape. The member, who recently left Zoram People's Movement to join the BJP, was reportedly abducted en route to Aizawl.

The BJP swiftly filed a police complaint and urged swift action to ensure the member's safety. The political drama comes as the BJP and its ally, the Mizo National Front, claim they have secured majority control in the Lai Autonomous District Council.

Tensions are rising as the BJP aims to unseat the current dispensation, led by Zoram People's Movement, and establish a new executive committee in the council. The Governor's decision on the council's future composition is keenly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)