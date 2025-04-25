Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War in Mizoram: BJP Claims Majority in LADC

The BJP in Mizoram has lodged a complaint with the police regarding the alleged abduction of a council member who defected from Zoram People's Movement to join the BJP. The party claims a majority in the Lai Autonomous District Council with the help of its ally, the Mizo National Front.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:45 IST
Political Tug-of-War in Mizoram: BJP Claims Majority in LADC
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Mizoram unit has raised alarms over the alleged kidnapping of a council member, escalating tensions in the political landscape. The member, who recently left Zoram People's Movement to join the BJP, was reportedly abducted en route to Aizawl.

The BJP swiftly filed a police complaint and urged swift action to ensure the member's safety. The political drama comes as the BJP and its ally, the Mizo National Front, claim they have secured majority control in the Lai Autonomous District Council.

Tensions are rising as the BJP aims to unseat the current dispensation, led by Zoram People's Movement, and establish a new executive committee in the council. The Governor's decision on the council's future composition is keenly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025