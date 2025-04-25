Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: High-Profile Military Officer Targeted by Car Bomb

A senior Russian military officer, Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, was killed by a car bomb near Moscow. This attack comes after the recent bombing of another Russian general, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov. Authorities suspect Ukrainian involvement but have not identified any suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes: High-Profile Military Officer Targeted by Car Bomb
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A senior figure in Russia's military hierarchy, Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, met a tragic end on Friday when a car bomb exploded in Balashikha, just on the outskirts of Moscow. Russia's top criminal investigation agency has since announced his untimely death amid rising fears of targeted attacks.

The Investigative Committee revealed that Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department of the General Staff, was the victim of an explosive device ingeniously hidden in his vehicle. This lethal incident follows closely the December 17 assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov under similarly gruesome circumstances — a bomb planted in an electric scooter outside his home.

In the aftermath of these events, Russian authorities have pinned the blame on Ukraine for Kirillov's murder, although ongoing investigations have yet to yield concrete suspects or shed light on the responsible parties for Moskalik's assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025