A senior figure in Russia's military hierarchy, Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, met a tragic end on Friday when a car bomb exploded in Balashikha, just on the outskirts of Moscow. Russia's top criminal investigation agency has since announced his untimely death amid rising fears of targeted attacks.

The Investigative Committee revealed that Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department of the General Staff, was the victim of an explosive device ingeniously hidden in his vehicle. This lethal incident follows closely the December 17 assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov under similarly gruesome circumstances — a bomb planted in an electric scooter outside his home.

In the aftermath of these events, Russian authorities have pinned the blame on Ukraine for Kirillov's murder, although ongoing investigations have yet to yield concrete suspects or shed light on the responsible parties for Moskalik's assassination.

