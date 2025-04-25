Russian General Killed in Car Bomb Attack Near Moscow

A high-ranking Russian military officer, Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, was killed by a car bomb in Balashikha, near Moscow, marking the second attack on top Russian military personnel within four months.

The explosion, which occurred on Friday, was orchestrated using a device rigged with shrapnel. Investigators from Russia's top criminal investigation agency are on the scene, trying to determine the perpetrators.

This incident follows the assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov by a bomb concealed in an electric scooter last December. Ukraine's security agency has claimed responsibility for Kirillov's assassination, accusing Moscow of provocative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)