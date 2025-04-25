Left Menu

Russian General Killed in Car Bomb Attack Near Moscow

Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a high-ranking Russian military officer, was killed by a car bomb near Moscow, marking the second such attack within four months. Investigators are examining the incident, reminiscent of a previous attack on Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, attributed to Ukrainian involvement.

Updated: 25-04-2025 16:38 IST
  • Russian Federation

A high-ranking Russian military officer, Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, was killed by a car bomb in Balashikha, near Moscow, marking the second attack on top Russian military personnel within four months.

The explosion, which occurred on Friday, was orchestrated using a device rigged with shrapnel. Investigators from Russia's top criminal investigation agency are on the scene, trying to determine the perpetrators.

This incident follows the assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov by a bomb concealed in an electric scooter last December. Ukraine's security agency has claimed responsibility for Kirillov's assassination, accusing Moscow of provocative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

