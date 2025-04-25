BJP's Raja Iqbal Reclaims Delhi Mayoral Seat
Raja Iqbal of the BJP has been elected as Delhi's new mayor, marking the party's return to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Iqbal defeated the Congress candidate, while the Aam Aadmi Party chose to boycott the election. He previously served as mayor of North MCD.
- India
In a significant political development, Raja Iqbal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious as Delhi's new mayor on Friday, leading the party back to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after a two-year hiatus.
Iqbal, who was previously the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, successfully defeated Congress candidate Mandeep Singh in the fiercely contested election.
The Aam Aadmi Party abstained from participating in the mayoral election, adding another layer of intrigue to the political landscape in Delhi. Iqbal has a history of leadership, having served as the mayor of North MCD.
(With inputs from agencies.)
