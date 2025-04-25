US Domestic Tensions Rise Amid Policy Shifts

The latest U.S. policy updates reveal significant domestic tensions, with universities stepping in to support foreign students facing deportation under President Trump's administration. Students involved in minor infringements and protests find themselves targeted, creating uncertainty in their pursuit of education.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration's decision to dismantle the State Department's climate office indicates a policy shift, impacting global climate negotiations. The administration's request to enforce a transgender military ban further underscores the president's divisive stance on social issues, sparking constitutional debates.

Additional domestic developments include the U.S. Justice Department's plan to seek the death penalty in a high-profile murder case, financial aid cuts to key programs, and comprehensive budget proposals including the controversial Golden Dome missile defense. Amidst these upheavals, Republicans seek to prioritize defense spending within Trump's tax bill.

