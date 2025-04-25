Assam Muslims Stand United Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a strong display of unity and condemnation, Muslims across Assam protested following 'Jummah namaz' on Friday against the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred in Pahalgam, left 26 dead, mostly tourists, and many injured.

Protests were held outside mosques across the state as participants condemned the violence and demanded urgent action from the Indian government. Placards with slogans such as 'Pakistan murdabad' and 'down with terrorism' were seen among protesters.

Aminul Haque Laskar, former Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, expressed strong disapproval of the incident, stressing the need for punitive measures against the perpetrators. The unified voice from various districts in Assam is a call for peace and justice.

