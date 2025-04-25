Assam Muslims Stand United Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Muslims in Assam protested against the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir during 'Jummah namaz'. They condemned the act, asserting that Islam is a peaceful religion, and urged the Indian government to act. The incident involved an attack in Pahalgam, killing 26, mostly tourists.
In a strong display of unity and condemnation, Muslims across Assam protested following 'Jummah namaz' on Friday against the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred in Pahalgam, left 26 dead, mostly tourists, and many injured.
Protests were held outside mosques across the state as participants condemned the violence and demanded urgent action from the Indian government. Placards with slogans such as 'Pakistan murdabad' and 'down with terrorism' were seen among protesters.
Aminul Haque Laskar, former Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, expressed strong disapproval of the incident, stressing the need for punitive measures against the perpetrators. The unified voice from various districts in Assam is a call for peace and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
