Left Menu

India Unites in Grief and Determination After Pahalgam Attack

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed the nation’s collective grief over the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He emphasized unity and decisive action against terrorism, while praying for the victims' families. Maurya criticized attempts to politicize the tragedy and called for strengthening efforts to eliminate terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:40 IST
India Unites in Grief and Determination After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has called for unity and decisive action. During a programme commemorating Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Maurya highlighted the nation's shared grief and determination.

Speaking in Vrindavan after visiting the Bankey Bihari Temple, Maurya expressed his condolences for the victims of the attack, describing it as a direct strike on the nation. He urged for unity and resilience, while cautioning against the politicization of such tragedies.

With the recent violent incident leaving the nation mourning, Maurya underscored the collective resolve to combat terrorism and the ideologies that fuel it. He stressed that the country's focus remains on seeking justice and eradicating terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025