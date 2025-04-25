India Unites in Grief and Determination After Pahalgam Attack
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed the nation’s collective grief over the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He emphasized unity and decisive action against terrorism, while praying for the victims' families. Maurya criticized attempts to politicize the tragedy and called for strengthening efforts to eliminate terrorism.
In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has called for unity and decisive action. During a programme commemorating Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Maurya highlighted the nation's shared grief and determination.
Speaking in Vrindavan after visiting the Bankey Bihari Temple, Maurya expressed his condolences for the victims of the attack, describing it as a direct strike on the nation. He urged for unity and resilience, while cautioning against the politicization of such tragedies.
With the recent violent incident leaving the nation mourning, Maurya underscored the collective resolve to combat terrorism and the ideologies that fuel it. He stressed that the country's focus remains on seeking justice and eradicating terror threats.
