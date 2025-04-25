Maharashtra Minister's Controversial Call for Religious Scrutiny in Shopping

Maharashtra's minister, Nitesh Rane, stirred controversy on Friday with his assertion that Hindus should inquire about the religion of shopkeepers before purchasing goods. His remarks followed the terror attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, where heavily-armed assailants killed 26 people.

The attack included terrorists questioning the religion of male tourists. Survivors reported that those unable to recite the 'kalma' were shot, drawing attention to religious identity. Addressing a gathering in Dapoli, Rane encouraged Hindus to confirm the religious identity of shopkeepers, suggesting tests of faith like reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

Rane also referenced Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who he claimed showed no mercy towards his own family, using historical comparisons to caution against economic dealings with non-Hindus. He urged attendees to pledge shopping exclusively at Hindu-owned businesses to protect their own community.

(With inputs from agencies.)