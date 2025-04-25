World Leaders Converge for Pope Francis' Funeral

World leaders from across the globe are set to converge in Saint Peter's Square for the funeral of Pope Francis this Saturday. This major event will see an unprecedented gathering of dignitaries, including presidents, prime ministers, and members of royalty, paying their final respects.

Among the attendees are prominent figures such as President Emmanuel Macron of France, President Joe Biden of the United States, King Felipe of Spain, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Such representation indicates the widespread impact and reach of the pontiff's leadership across diverse international spectra.

The funeral will not only mark a significant moment in the Vatican's history but also highlight the diplomatic ties and respect Pope Francis cultivated during his papacy. The participation of leaders from various faiths and nations reinforces the Pope's role as a unifying figure on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)