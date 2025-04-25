Left Menu

India Vows Strong Counteraction Following Grim Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Indian leaders emphasize a united stand against terrorism. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda assures decisive military response, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal commits to identifying and punishing those responsible. The Cabinet takes decisive measures against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:15 IST
India Vows Strong Counteraction Following Grim Pahalgam Terror Attack
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong condemnation, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has labeled the terror strike in Pahalgam as 'cruel', reaffirming the Indian Army's readiness to retaliate strongly against the aggressors. Addressing the media, Hooda expressed confidence in the army's capabilities and called for government action.

Offering prayers for the attack victims, Hooda paid tribute to those who lost their lives, hoping for strength for their grieving families. Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal extended condolences, underscoring the government's resolve to trace and penalize the terrorists and their supporters.

Drawing on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, Goyal highlighted the challenge of state-sponsored terrorism as a threat to civil society. He reiterated India's resolve, reminiscent of responses to previous attacks, such as those in Mumbai (26/11) and Pulwama. The attack took place at Baisaran meadow, killing 25 Indians and one Nepali, making it the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The incident prompted Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Srinagar for a situational review. Concurrently, the central government convened an all-party meeting to forge a united security strategy, with Rahul Gandhi expressing opposition support for government action. Measures include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking Pakistani visas, pressuring Pakistan to disavow terrorism support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

