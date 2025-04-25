Uttar Pradesh Unites in Outcry Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Religious, political, and trade organizations across Uttar Pradesh took to the streets to voice their outrage over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The attack, primarily targeting tourists, sparked a widespread condemnation throughout the state.

In numerous towns, people held rallies, candlelight marches, organized signature campaigns, and enacted shutdowns of business establishments. These protests were often marked by the symbolic burning of effigies representing Pakistan, as anger boiled over against the killing of innocent civilians.

In places like Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and Sonbhadra, protests saw participation from religious leaders, political figures, and business communities alike, all united in their call for national unity and a firm governmental stance on counter-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)