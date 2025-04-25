Uttar Pradesh Unites in Outcry Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Religious, political, and trade groups in Uttar Pradesh protested against the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. The demonstrations included rallies, shutdowns, and symbolic actions against Pakistan, with leaders urging national unity and condemning terrorism as an assault on secularism.
- Country:
- India
Religious, political, and trade organizations across Uttar Pradesh took to the streets to voice their outrage over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The attack, primarily targeting tourists, sparked a widespread condemnation throughout the state.
In numerous towns, people held rallies, candlelight marches, organized signature campaigns, and enacted shutdowns of business establishments. These protests were often marked by the symbolic burning of effigies representing Pakistan, as anger boiled over against the killing of innocent civilians.
In places like Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and Sonbhadra, protests saw participation from religious leaders, political figures, and business communities alike, all united in their call for national unity and a firm governmental stance on counter-terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Armies of India and Pakistan Hold Crucial Flag Meeting Along LoC
PCB Seeks Harmony: Resolving Internal Discord in Pakistan Cricket
Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies to Condemn Mysterious Death of Revered Leader
Historic Reunion: Sikh Pilgrims Flock to Pakistan for Baisakhi Mela
Earthquake Rattles Pakistan: No Casualties Reported