Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unites in Outcry Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Religious, political, and trade groups in Uttar Pradesh protested against the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. The demonstrations included rallies, shutdowns, and symbolic actions against Pakistan, with leaders urging national unity and condemning terrorism as an assault on secularism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Unites in Outcry Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Religious, political, and trade organizations across Uttar Pradesh took to the streets to voice their outrage over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The attack, primarily targeting tourists, sparked a widespread condemnation throughout the state.

In numerous towns, people held rallies, candlelight marches, organized signature campaigns, and enacted shutdowns of business establishments. These protests were often marked by the symbolic burning of effigies representing Pakistan, as anger boiled over against the killing of innocent civilians.

In places like Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and Sonbhadra, protests saw participation from religious leaders, political figures, and business communities alike, all united in their call for national unity and a firm governmental stance on counter-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025