Clashes in Lisbon: Ultra-Right Protestors Mar Anniversary of Carnation Revolution

Riot police in Lisbon detained several ultra-right protesters on Friday following violent disruptions during the 51st anniversary celebrations of the Carnation Revolution.

The event, which marks the end of a fascist dictatorship, was marred by violent clashes initiated by groups including Ergue-Te and Grupo 1143, despite their rally being banned by city authorities.

The scuffles erupted at the Square of Tolerance where numerous immigrants gather, provoking police intervention and arrests of key figures such as ex-judge Rui Fonseca e Castro and well-known neo-Nazi activist Mario Machado.

