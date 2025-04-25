Left Menu

Clashes in Lisbon: Ultra-Right Protestors Mar Anniversary of Carnation Revolution

Lisbon police detained ultra-right protesters after clashes disrupted celebrations of the Carnation Revolution's 51st anniversary. Extreme-right groups gathered for a banned rally against rising immigration. Arrests followed skirmishes with anti-fascist activists. The incident highlights tensions ahead of Portugal's parliamentary elections, amid right-wing rhetoric and anti-immigration sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:33 IST
Clashes in Lisbon: Ultra-Right Protestors Mar Anniversary of Carnation Revolution
Riot police in Lisbon detained several ultra-right protesters on Friday following violent disruptions during the 51st anniversary celebrations of the Carnation Revolution.

The event, which marks the end of a fascist dictatorship, was marred by violent clashes initiated by groups including Ergue-Te and Grupo 1143, despite their rally being banned by city authorities.

The scuffles erupted at the Square of Tolerance where numerous immigrants gather, provoking police intervention and arrests of key figures such as ex-judge Rui Fonseca e Castro and well-known neo-Nazi activist Mario Machado.

(With inputs from agencies.)

