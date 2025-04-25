Meta Platforms Faces $220 Million Fine in Nigeria

Meta Platforms has been hit with a $220 million fine upheld by Nigeria's Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, announced on Friday. The penalty comes after an appeal failed to overturn the ruling.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission initially imposed the fine last July. Meta was charged with breaching local consumer, data protection, and privacy laws.

The tech giant faced allegations of engaging in discriminatory and exploitative practices against Nigerian consumers, a move deemed irregular compared to treatments in other areas with similar regulations.

