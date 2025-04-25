Left Menu

Meta Platforms Faces $220 Million Fine in Nigeria

Nigeria's Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal has upheld a $220 million fine against Meta Platforms. The fine was imposed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for violating Nigeria's consumer, data protection, and privacy laws through discriminatory practices against Nigerian consumers compared to other jurisdictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:47 IST
Meta Platforms Faces $220 Million Fine in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms has been hit with a $220 million fine upheld by Nigeria's Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, announced on Friday. The penalty comes after an appeal failed to overturn the ruling.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission initially imposed the fine last July. Meta was charged with breaching local consumer, data protection, and privacy laws.

The tech giant faced allegations of engaging in discriminatory and exploitative practices against Nigerian consumers, a move deemed irregular compared to treatments in other areas with similar regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025