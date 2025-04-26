Trump Urges Resolution Amidst Kashmir Tensions
US President Donald Trump addresses ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in Kashmir, after a deadly terror attack. The attack, which killed 26 people, was claimed by a banned Pakistani group. Trump expressed hope that the long-standing conflict would be resolved by the leaders involved.
US President Donald Trump on Friday highlighted ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, asserting that the two nations would resolve their issues 'one way or the other'.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Rome, Trump stated, 'I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. They've had that fight for 1,000 years in Kashmir. And it was a bad one yesterday, though, that was a bad one. Over 30 people.'
The remarks came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians were killed. The Resistance Front, linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, claimed responsibility.
