India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 individuals, mostly tourists, were killed, Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary has voiced strong disapproval and assured that those accountable will not escape justice. The attack has united the nation in solidarity with the government.

The minister underscored the heinous nature of the crime, where innocents were killed in front of their families, receiving widespread condemnation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials swiftly responded, visiting Srinagar to address the situation.

As tensions rise, India has taken decisive action by temporarily suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a strong diplomatic response stemming from a high-level security meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, reflecting the nation's resolve to counter cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)