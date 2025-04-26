Left Menu

Maharashtra Governor Blasts Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan criticizes Pakistan as a 'breeding center of terrorism'. Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary stresses accountability for the perpetrators. India suspends the Indus Waters Treaty as part of its response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:06 IST
Maharashtra Governor Blasts Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has criticized Pakistan, labeling it as a 'breeding center of terrorism'. He stated that Pakistan consistently encourages barbaric acts of terrorism, echoing sentiments that have long been expressed by Indian officials.

Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary voiced his outrage over the incident, which mostly claimed the lives of tourists, asserting that Pakistan or any entities responsible would face consequences. Referring to the all-party consensus, Choudhary highlighted the call for severe punishment for the perpetrators to prevent future incidents. He expressed solidarity with the victims' families and stressed the nation's support for the government's measures.

The attack, which shook the nation, prompted swift actions from India's top political figures, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh personally addressing the situation. In a responsive action, India temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, as decided in a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, underlining a firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

