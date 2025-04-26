Maharashtra Governor Blasts Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has criticized Pakistan, labeling it as a 'breeding center of terrorism'. He stated that Pakistan consistently encourages barbaric acts of terrorism, echoing sentiments that have long been expressed by Indian officials.

Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary voiced his outrage over the incident, which mostly claimed the lives of tourists, asserting that Pakistan or any entities responsible would face consequences. Referring to the all-party consensus, Choudhary highlighted the call for severe punishment for the perpetrators to prevent future incidents. He expressed solidarity with the victims' families and stressed the nation's support for the government's measures.

The attack, which shook the nation, prompted swift actions from India's top political figures, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh personally addressing the situation. In a responsive action, India temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, as decided in a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, underlining a firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

