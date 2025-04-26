Canada's Historic Election: Nationalism vs. Trade Tensions

Canadians are set to head to the polls on Monday, in an election that has seen unexpected twists due to U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies and provocative comments about annexing Canada.

Once poised for defeat, Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party have gained traction as nationalist sentiments surged in response to Trump's actions, challenging the opposition Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre.

The election will determine Canada's leader as voters elect all 343 members of the House of Commons in a 'first-past-the-post' voting system. New Prime Minister Carney hopes to avoid a brief tenure as he faces a revived political landscape.

