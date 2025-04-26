Left Menu

Istanbul Unrest: Arrests Ignite Protest Over Mayor's Imprisonment

In Istanbul, police detained 47 individuals linked to a corruption probe affecting the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, sparking large-scale protests. The mayor, a contender against President Erdogan, faces multiple charges that could bar him from politics. Arrests of senior officials have crippled the municipal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:10 IST
Istanbul Unrest: Arrests Ignite Protest Over Mayor's Imprisonment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Istanbul police detained 47 individuals in connection with a corruption investigation that has already landed the city's mayor in prison. The arrests have fueled protests across Turkiye, marking the largest public unrest in more than a decade.

Among those taken into custody were key officials from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. This follows the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rule, whose detention has sparked widespread condemnation and allegations of political motivation.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the simultaneous operations targeting 53 suspects, with ongoing searches at their homes and offices. Imamoglu's party, the CHP, accuses the government of crippling its operations through politically motivated arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025