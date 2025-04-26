Istanbul Unrest: Arrests Ignite Protest Over Mayor's Imprisonment

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Istanbul police detained 47 individuals in connection with a corruption investigation that has already landed the city's mayor in prison. The arrests have fueled protests across Turkiye, marking the largest public unrest in more than a decade.

Among those taken into custody were key officials from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. This follows the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rule, whose detention has sparked widespread condemnation and allegations of political motivation.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the simultaneous operations targeting 53 suspects, with ongoing searches at their homes and offices. Imamoglu's party, the CHP, accuses the government of crippling its operations through politically motivated arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)