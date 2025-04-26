Istanbul Unrest: Arrests Ignite Protest Over Mayor's Imprisonment
In Istanbul, police detained 47 individuals linked to a corruption probe affecting the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, sparking large-scale protests. The mayor, a contender against President Erdogan, faces multiple charges that could bar him from politics. Arrests of senior officials have crippled the municipal operations.
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Istanbul police detained 47 individuals in connection with a corruption investigation that has already landed the city's mayor in prison. The arrests have fueled protests across Turkiye, marking the largest public unrest in more than a decade.
Among those taken into custody were key officials from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. This follows the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rule, whose detention has sparked widespread condemnation and allegations of political motivation.
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the simultaneous operations targeting 53 suspects, with ongoing searches at their homes and offices. Imamoglu's party, the CHP, accuses the government of crippling its operations through politically motivated arrests.
