Tension in Turkey: The Political Strife Unfolding in Istanbul

In a move that has escalated political tensions across Turkey, authorities detained 47 individuals in dawn raids across Istanbul, Tekirdag, and Ankara as part of a corruption probe. This sweeping action comes after the March imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opponent to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's longstanding regime.

Imamoglu's arrest ignited Turkey's largest protests in over a decade with hundreds of thousands rallying across the nation. The opposition views the charges, deemed politically motivated, as part of a broader crackdown on democratic freedoms by the Erdogan administration, which emphasizes the judiciary's independence.

Despite arrests exceeding 2,000, including students and journalists, demonstrations persist against what the opposition terms the "March 19 coup." Imamoglu, a potential contender for the 2028 presidential election, was formally nominated as the candidate for the Republican People's Party while detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)