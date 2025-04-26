Tension in Turkey: The Political Strife Unfolding in Istanbul
The recent detention of 47 people in Istanbul amid corruption investigations has sparked widespread protests. This includes the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival of President Erdogan. As political tensions rise, thousands have been arrested for demonstrating against what they perceive as politically motivated actions.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a move that has escalated political tensions across Turkey, authorities detained 47 individuals in dawn raids across Istanbul, Tekirdag, and Ankara as part of a corruption probe. This sweeping action comes after the March imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opponent to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's longstanding regime.
Imamoglu's arrest ignited Turkey's largest protests in over a decade with hundreds of thousands rallying across the nation. The opposition views the charges, deemed politically motivated, as part of a broader crackdown on democratic freedoms by the Erdogan administration, which emphasizes the judiciary's independence.
Despite arrests exceeding 2,000, including students and journalists, demonstrations persist against what the opposition terms the "March 19 coup." Imamoglu, a potential contender for the 2028 presidential election, was formally nominated as the candidate for the Republican People's Party while detained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
E-Waste Conundrum: India's Pricing Policy Sparks Legal Protests
Protests Erupt Over Naming of Skill Centre for Disabled
Protests Erupt: Kerala CM Faces Backlash over Daughter’s Alleged Scandal
Nepal's Royalist Leader Durga Prasai Arrested Over Violent Protests
Protests Erupt Over Naming Kerala Disabled Center After RSS Founder